Minister Padrino condemned a newly unveiled far-right plot that seeks to destabilize the peace of the nation.
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino condemned a newly unveiled plot, “this time confessed by the futile mafias living in Miami and Bogotá,” to carry out another desperate attack against Venezuela.
Minister Padrino alerted the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) against these destabilizing plans through a message posted on social media this Sunday, March 31.
In his message, the minister pointed out that as July 28 approaches, violent and fratricidal attempts to damage the country’s political life will increase “since there is a sector representing imperial interests that knows that it will be defeated again within the democratic means defined by the Constitution.”
PSUV Leader Diosdado Cabello Warns About Plans of False Flag Attack on María Corina Machado
However, Padrino said, “We know that the final blows can have considerable impact, and worse, hit each other seeking to destroy the republican peace that, thanks to God, the political wisdom of President Nicolás Maduro, the abundant maturity of our people, and the FANB’s institutional commitment, have been achieved and maintained.”
On Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil warned about the Venezuelan far-right’s new destabilization plans against the country.
In a message published on his social media accounts, Minister Gil attached two posts by former president Carlos Andres Perez’s head of the Presidential Honored Guard, similar to the US Secret Service, Mario Ivan Carratu, who explicitly speaks of this conspiracy’s existence.
(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/JRE/SF
