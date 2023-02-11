On Friday, February 10, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela announced that it will form a technical commission together with the Unitary Platform, in order to determine the scope of the electoral body’s eventual assistance in the primary elections of the opposition, in which the opposition is to choose its single candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

“The National Electoral Council appointed a technical commission to determine the scope of its eventual assistance in a primary election, in accordance with the request made by the National Commission of Primaries of the opposition alliance Unitary Platform,” the CNE reported through its social media accounts.

The CNE clarified that said commission will comprise the president of the entity, Pedro Calzadilla, and rectors Roberto Picón, Carlos Quintero and Leonel Parica.

In December 2022, this commission was created by opposition groups to evaluate the use of the voting centers in the country for their own primary elections, as well as for the registration of new voters and updating of electoral registration data necessary for the event.

The opposition hopes that these things can be carried out inside and outside the country, taking into account the Venezuelans living abroad. This will be an uphill battle, especially in the US and the European Union, as many of these countries do not recognize the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the legitimate authorities of Venezuela.

In May last year, opposition groups had announced that they would choose a single presidential candidate through primaries. The CNE’s technical commission will announce the schedule and date of these primaries on February 15.

