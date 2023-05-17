Venezuela and China continue to deepen political alliances. This time, Caracas served as the venue for an official meeting between the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC), organizations sharing deep anti-imperialist principles.

Vice President of the PSUV Diosdado Cabello received the CPC delegation, led by the deputy minister for the international department of the Central Committee of the CPC, Li Mingxiang.

High-level members of the PSUV leadership also participated in the meeting: Vice President of Organization Pedro Infante; Vice President of Training Tania Díaz; Vice President of International Affairs Adán Chávez; Nicolás Maduro and Rander Peña from the National Directorate; and Fransilvis Martínez from the National Youth Directorate.

Both political parties identified and prioritized several areas of training, such as use of technology in politics, big data management, political communication, territorial organization, etc.

This meeting occurs after 10 years of formative exchange between the two political organizations and aims to expand the cooperation agenda in political-ideological and professional-academic matters. This work forms part of Venezuela’s peace diplomacy and international efforts to consolidate a multipolar world.

Similarly, the meeting allowed the CPC representatives to ratify their solidarity with Venezuela in the face of recurrent attacks by the White House. In addition, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the PSUV and the CPC is being considered. The memorandum contemplates holding international debates on China-Latin America relations and strengthening the Venezuelan university system.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

