In a press conference, Venezuelan Minister for Oil Tareck El Aissami spoke about the case of the Monómeros company, which was recently returned to the Venezuelan state. El Aissami explained that 23 international arrest warrants have been issued for those responsible for acts of corruption that almost ruined the company.

El Aissami reported that the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has appointed a team of specialists to restore the operations of Monómeros, a Venezuelan state-owned company belonging to Petrochemicals of Venezuela (Pequiven), a subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

El Aissami showed video footage demonstrating the state of deterioration of Monómeros’ facilities in Barranquilla, Colombia, and the criminal behavior of those allegedly in charge of running the company.

In addition, the minister announced that Venezuela is already working to restore the entire fertilizer production chain, in order to honor the commitment of the Venezuelan government to the Colombian farmers and agricultural producers who rely on this company’s products.

Regarding the cases of corruption and negligence, Minister El Aissami noted that 23 arrest warrants have been issued by Interpol for individuals linked to the outgoing executive board. The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, and opposition leaders including Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó have been implicated in the case.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the following individuals, for a variety of crimes incuding usurpation of functions, criminal conspiracy, and money laundering. : Rogelio Rafael Lozada Briceño, Enrique Simón Torres Galabiz, John Mirena, Bilbao Baroja, Mira Olivares Acevedo, Freddy Roid Bohorquez, Fernando Acenjo Rosillo, Mireya Ripanti de Amaya, Jorge Antonio Yánez Jiménez, Ivan Ivanof Socorro, Tom Gustavo Delfino, José Alberto de Antonio, Carmen Eliza Hernández, Javier Ricardo Linarez, José Ignacio González, Rafael Ángel Primera, Seymi Dayana Martínez, Yadith Halaf Reyes, Ramón Crespo Morles, Nelsón Rafael Deya, Luis Alfieri Hurtado, Fernando Mariano Paredes, Jean Paul Dubarte, and Guillermo Rodríguez La Prea.

La Prea held the position of general manager at Monómeros since January 10, 2021, “and is one of the main people responsible for the destruction of the company,” El Aissami said.

“In the Public Ministry, there are four complaints and four cases open since 2019, 2020, and 2021,” added the minister, “and today, we already have 23 arrest warrants against Venezuelan men and women directly involved as part of this criminal action, of this terrible tragedy.”

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

