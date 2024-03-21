The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, has made a proposal to the Permanent Commission of Internal Policy to work on a legal instrument that broadly and fully develops Article 130 of the Constitution of Venezuela, to severely punish crimes against treason national integrity, cultural values, ​​and the sovereignty of all Venezuelans.

“Listen, traitors, Article 130 says to safeguard and protect sovereignty, nationality, territorial integrity, self-determination, and the interests of the nation,” he announced this Tuesday, March 19, during an ordinary session of the AN, addressing those who have sought previously and continue to compromise the values of Article 130.

He explained that no citizen in any country in the world has requested the invasion of enemy armies into their own country and so brazenly commit treason, the way spokespersons for some sectors of the far-right Venezuelan opposition have done.

#EnVideo📹| Presidente de la AN @jorgerpsuv propuso a la Comisión Permanente de Política Interior para trabajar en un instrumento legal que desarrolle de manera amplia y total el Art. 130 de la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, a fin de castigar severamente… pic.twitter.com/tBpDrcaQWG — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) March 19, 2024

“In the legislation of all countries, they protect themselves from traitors, they protect themselves from scabs, from beachheads,” he added. “[Our existing framework] is insufficient from the point of view of the serious events that we have seen against the Republic, against our territory, in recent years.”

He recalled that the National Constitution states that Venezuelans have the constitutional duty to honor and defend the country, and that the AN is obliged to make the penalties for the law of treason “very severe.”

“Those slaves of the gringos, traitors to the country, who crawl and kneel [to the White House], with the greatest impudence have called for invasions and violence, to the assassination of the President of the Republic, calling for and applauding invasions of mercenaries in our land,” Rodríguez continued. “Sooner rather than later, jail is what awaits them, what they deserve. It is the severe and necessary penalty for having attacked the sovereignty of the Republic, our values.”

Debate on the Organic Law Project for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba continues

During the same session of the AN, deputies unanimously approved articles 9 to 25 of the Organic Law Project for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba, to advance this legal text, the final approval of which is expected to take place this coming Thursday, March 21.

Rodríguez recalled that this institution has the responsibility of abiding by the decision of the Venezuelan people, established in December 2023 through the referendum on the defense of the Essequibo territory, regarding the region being part of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“We are in the final stretch for us to approve a powerful instrument for the purposes of recovery Guayana Esequiba, the Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba,” he explained, “and I wanted to request that on Thursday, March 21, we approve and sanction the law. :et us present it to the Supreme Court of Justice for the purposes of evaluating constitutionality, and then to the president of the republic, Nicolás Maduro, so that he can promulgate it and deliver it to its legitimate owner: the people of Venezuela.”

Opposition deputy, José Gregorio Correa, agreed with the fact that this law belongs to the mandate of Popular Power, and that there is no Venezuelan who does not agree with it. As a result, he proposed making a section in the law that establishes that Guayana Esequiba would be a state like the other 24 such states in the country, its processes being attached to what the Constitution indicates, just as would occur with the election of state representation in the AN. Both proposals were approved by the legislative body unanimously.

(Últimas Noticias) by Larry Márquez with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

