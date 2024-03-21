The attorney general of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, has reported on the destabilizing plans orchestrated by leaders of the Vente Venezuela party in Barinas state to push for the lifting of María Corina Machado’s disqualification to run in the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for July 28.

During a press conference this Wednesday, March 20, Saab displayed a video with the confession of Emil Brandt Ulloa, María Corina Machado’s Barinas state campaign manager, who was arrested at the beginning of March for conspiracy.

In the video, Brandt confessed that his actions corresponded with a previously structured and organized plan to generate violence in the country. He explained that the destabilizing plans would begin in Barinas state, but that the leaders of Vente Venezuela, Magaly Meda and Henry Alviárez, gave the instructions from Caracas.

The detainee explained that Meda and Alviárez gave the instructions since last December 6 to begin the destabilizing plans, which would have the goal of forcing the lifting of María Corina Machado’s disqualification. He said that through violence, they sought to provoke the actions of military and police officials, make themselves out to be the victims, and then activate the progressive destabilization of the country from Barinas.

Tarek William Saab: Yo les pregunto: ¿Esto es lo que merecía el país para inicios del año? Cuando la gente quiere trabajar, hacer deportes y esperar que todo mejore. No, esta gente tenía un plan para forzar algo que no tenía movilización para bañar de sangre al país — Ministerio Público venezolano (@MinpublicoVEN) March 20, 2024

Brandt added that on December 27, Henry Alviárez traveled to Barinas to contact retired general Oswaldo Bracho, who coordinated soldiers in exile, alongside the fugitives from justice, Julio Borges and Antonio Ledezma.

Brandt continued to explain that if street violence was to have no effect, Henry Alviárez, along with Julio Borges, Antonio Ledezma, and Oswaldo Bracho, would activate the next stage of their plan, in which soldiers would enter the country from exile through Cúcuta, Colombia, to the Venezuelan state of Táchira.

In addition, they would launch a national and international communication campaign, which would be controlled by former president of CANTV, Fernando Martínez Mottola.

“The mission of the Plan Hasta el Final was to destabilize the country,” Saab commented regarding the prisoner’s confession, “to agglomerate the masses using the unions and students to encourage a military wing to attack the country’s energy companies and put the State in check.”

Arrests

During his confession, Brandt detailed that their Great Territorial Alliance project was coordinated by Dinora Hernández, another Vente Venezuela politician.

After Hernández was mentioned, Saab reported that her arrest, as well as that of Henry Alviárez, were due to their participation in these destabilizing plans with which they intended to perpetrate in the country. He added that due to these new developments in the White Bracelet Operation, the Public Ministry has now requested nine new arrest warrants, of which two have materialized so far.

Saab stated that those of Oswaldo Bracho, Pedro Urruchurtu, Omar González Moreno, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero, Fernando Martínez Mottola, and Magaly Meda remain pending.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

