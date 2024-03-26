Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—For Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, “it would be a violation of the UN Charter for the state of Israel not to comply with the ceasefire resolution in Gaza,” approved this Monday by the Security Council.

Moncada made this statement on social media, where he wrote: “Today, the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This is a legal order for Israel and all states in the world. Now, the US, protecting Israel, affirms that the resolution ‘is not binding,’ in total violation of the UN Charter.”

El Consejo de Seguridad ONU aprobó hoy una resolución exigiendo el cese al fuego inmediato en Gaza. Esta es una orden legal para Israel y todos los estados del mundo. Ahora EEUU, protegiendo a Israel, afirma que la resolución “no es vinculante” en total violación de la Carta ONU pic.twitter.com/LvF6v4tCt3 — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) March 25, 2024

This Monday, March 25, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, with the United States abstaining, a move that many analysts associate with electoral calculations by President Joe Biden.

Biden’s chance for re-election is jeopardized by the US public opinion viewing him as a co-perpetrator in the genocide that “Israel” has been committing against defenseless Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

The remaining 14 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution proposed by the 10 elected members of the body. The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners.

The resolution was passed after several previous resolutions had been vetoed by the US government. Meanwhile, other resolutions drafted by the US have not passed due to claims that they represented the interests of the zionist entity.

The Venezuelan diplomat shared the statements of the United States representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on his social media account. Thomas-Greenfield indicated that the decision agreed upon by the Security Council, with 14 votes in favor, none against, and the United States’ abstention, “is not binding”—that is, non-mandatory.

The US diplomat wrote, “We did not agree with everything in the resolution. For that reason, we were unfortunately not able to vote yes… we fully support some of the critical objectives in this non-binding resolution.”

“Today, the UN Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This is a legal order for Israel and all states in the world. Now the US, protecting Israel, affirms that the resolution is ‘not binding,’ in total violation of the UN Charter,” reads Ambassador Moncada’s post commenting on a CSPAN post quoting the US ambassador.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF

