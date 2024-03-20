The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says more than 13,000 children have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, calling the death toll “astronomical” and “horrifying”.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on Sunday that in addition to the children killed in Gaza, many others are missing.

“Thousands more have been injured or we can’t even determine where they are. They may be stuck under rubble,” she added.

“We haven’t seen that rate of death among children in almost any other conflict in the world.”

Children in Gaza suffer terribly.



Safe and consistent humanitarian access is critical, and it’s a choice.



Transparency is important and relies on the safety and access for press, including the international press.



Children need a humanitarian ceasefire. https://t.co/lIR6mmGJld — Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) March 17, 2024

Russell also said that the malnourished children in maternity wards in Gaza “don’t even have the energy to cry.”

She further complained about “very great bureaucratic challenges” to move aid trucks into the besieged Palestinian territory, where hunger and severe malnutrition are widespread. Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Hamas resistance movement carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people. So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 31,645 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 73,676 others. In a war crime, the occupying regime is intentionally starving the people in Gaza by destroying food supplies and severely restricting the flow of food, medicines and other humanitarian supplies. (PressTV)

