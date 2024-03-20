March 20, 2024
Bodies of the Palestinian children killed in an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the Sabit family are taken from the morgue of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital by relatives for the funeral prayer in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on March 17, 2024. Photo: Anadolu Agency.

