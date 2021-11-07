Vuelta a la Patria’s 58th Flight Brings Back More Expat Venezuelans from Ecuador

On Saturday, November 6, 99 Venezuelan nationals arrived in Venezuela from Ecuador as part of the repatriation flights carried out through the Venezuelan government’s Vuelta a la Patria program.

This was Vuelta a la Patria‘s 58th flight from Ecuador to Venezuela, which departed from Guayaquil airport and arrived at the Simón Bolívar international airport in La Guaira in the evening of Saturday, November 6. Upon arrival, the repatriated Venezuelans were welcomed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela.

One of those returning is Liliber Olivera, originally from Falcón, who came back with her four-month-old baby and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. “I am happy to have returned to my homeland after almost five years,” she expressed on her return. “My experience in Ecuador at first was quite intense; then it improved, but finally, the situation being so difficult, I had to return. I did not have a job and it was very difficult to survive like that.”

Since the implementation of the Vuelta a la Patria program, a total of 5,273 Venezuelan nationals have returned from Ecuador. This makes Ecuador the country from where the third highest number of Venezuelans have returned, after Brazil and Peru, with 7,285 and 6,590 returnees respectively.

To date, 26,947 Venezuelans have returned from 19 countries through the Vuelta a la Patria scheme, which makes it the most far-reaching government program of its kind in the world.

Featured image: Venezuelan nationals, returning from Ecuador, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira. Photo: Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela

