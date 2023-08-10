August 9, 2023
Citizens across 20 states of India came together at Jantar Mantar for a day-long sit-in and marched towards the Parliament demanding immediate withdrawal of BRAI bill in 2013. They targeted Monsanto, the world's leading producer of genetically engineered seeds. Photo: Karan Vaid/Greenpeace.

Citizens across 20 states of India came together at Jantar Mantar for a day-long sit-in and marched towards the Parliament demanding immediate withdrawal of BRAI bill in 2013. They targeted Monsanto, the world's leading producer of genetically engineered seeds. Photo: Karan Vaid/Greenpeace.