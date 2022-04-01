Webinar on Alex Saab Case Next Tuesday with Top Panelists

Alex Saab’s trial starts April 6 in Miami. This webinar includes the latest updates on the case. Protests demanding his freedom will take place in Miami, Boston, New York City, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Diego, Vancouver and Chicago.

The webinar is going to be held next Tuesday April 5, 7 pm ET, 6 pm Central Time.

Register here

Panelists:

• Alfred de Zayas, former rapporteur on Venezuela for United Nations Human Rights Council

• Suzanne Adely, President of the National Lawyers Guild

• Vanessa Ramos, President of the American Association of Jurists

• Oscar Lopez Rivera, former Puerto Rican political prisoner and Honorary Chair of the Free Alex Saab Campaign

• Camila Saab, wife of Venezuela diplomat Alex Saab

Sponsors: Alliance for Global Justice, Task Force on the Americas, Orinoco Tribune, Frente Hugo Chavez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Vancouver, Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle – Toronto, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle of New York, National Lawyers Guild, American Association of Jurists, United National Antiwar Coalition, International Action Center.

Featured image: Poster with the panelists and special guests to participate in the webinar. Photo: FreeAlexSaab.org.

