On Wednesday, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order for the partial mobilization of the reserve forces to defend Russia and the liberated territories. This new phase of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine may change the nature of the conflict and hence raises some questions.

In this regard, Russian military Commissar Gennadiy Dubovoy on his Telegram channel predicted the development of the situation. Some details of how and when the situation on the war fronts may change and what may be the result are presented below:

Of the total reserve of 25 million, only 300,000 will be called to arms. Only those who are currently in the reserve, and above all those who served in the armed forces, have certain military specialties and relevant experience, will be subject to the mobilization.

Those called up for military service will undergo additional military training.

The influx of Russian volunteers into the active troops may increase. They are not obliged, but many are willing to participate.

Regarding volunteers from neighboring countries, a law on simplified granting of Russian citizenship to foreigners who have signed a contract for military service was adopted. With a normal organization of the process, volunteer formations may rise to half a million.

As the West will not recognize the liberated territories as parts of Russia, the war will continue, and in that case Russia will be left with the only option of destroying all military and key civilian infrastructure—the US tactic of “plunging the enemy into darkness and bombing the enemy back to Stone Age.”

This must be carried out simultaneously with the second wave of mobilization, as the territory controlled by Ukraine will remain too large for Russian troops to ensure the safety of the civilian population. They will have to advance further, liberate Nikolaev and Odessa regions in the south, and Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions in the north, while continuing to plunge the rest of the “square” into darkness with air and missile strikes.

“And we will get what I wrote about back in 2014—a compact Ukraine, devoid of high-tech enterprises, and therefore, the possibility of revenge, and demilitarized and denazified (this will be a condition for its preservation in the new format),” the comissar concluded.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

