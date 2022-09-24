On Friday, September 23, the first ship loaded with raw material for fertilizers, produced by the petrochemical company Petroquímica de Venezuela (Pequiven), arrived in Colombia for the reactivation of the company Monómeros.

This happens after the Venezuelan government regained control of the fertilizer company, which had been hijacked by the Guaidó gang during the administration of former Colombian President Iván Duque.

The president of Pequiven, Pedro Tellechea, announced that another vessel will arrive in Colombia very soon, in order to start all the necessary work to guarantee the reactivation of production by Monómeros.

He expressed Venezuela’s commitment to support the Colombian agricultural sector and stated that more ships will go to Colombia in the next few days in order to put the company into complete operability.

¡Seguimos avanzando en la productividad de nuestra capacidad instalada, porque creer en la agroindustria es creer en Monómeros! Con la llegada de la materia prima traída de @PrensaPequiven, comienza a reverdecer el desarrollo de la productividad de esta gran industria en el país. pic.twitter.com/26PIRxsB4W — Monómeros S.A. (@monomerossa) September 23, 2022

“Count on the support of Monomeros to leverage the great agricultural project… Today comes the first ship, and we are acquiring more for Buenaventura and Barranquilla,” Tellechea said.

“We will not fail in the recovery of Monomeros until it returns 100% of its capacity,” added the president of Pequiven.

The Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, also reported on the arrival of the first Venezuelan ship at Monómeros.

Ya llegó a Barranquilla, al muelle 1 de Monómeros, el buque con más de 16 mil toneladas de urea, a 600 dólares la tonelada. Es una gran noticia para los campesinos, porque se ahorrarán 100 dólares por tonelada. @petrogustavo @monomerossa pic.twitter.com/hyzcKKKkOe — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) September 23, 2022

“A ship with more than 16,000 tons of urea, at $600 a ton, already arrived in Barranquilla, at the dock number 1 of Monómeros,” Benedetti wrote on Twitter. “This is great news for the farmers, because now they will save $100 per ton.”

The ship started its journey from the Venezuelan state of Anzoátegui, and is now docked in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, where dredging is being carried out around the docks belonging to Monómeros.

On Wednesday, September 21, the workers of Monomeros presented a report after carrying out an evaluation of the state of the fertilizer plant.

William Ortega, a long-time employee of Monómeros, stated that after the illegal seizure of the company by Guaidó and Iván Duque, its production went down drastically.

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami has presented evidence of corruption at Monómeros implicating Juan Guaidó, Leopoldo López and two dozen other people, and announced that criminal cases of corruption and negligence are being carried out.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

