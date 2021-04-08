What’s Happening in Ecuador?

Five days out from the second round of elections in Ecuador, Peoples Dispatch brings you a report on some of the key elements to look out for this week

Ground report from Quito, Ecuador days out from the second round of presidential elections. We take you through all of the latest developments and things to look out for just days ahead of the historic electoral contest between progressive candidate Andrés Arauz and conservative banker Guillermo Lasso.

Featured image: File Photo

(Peoples Dispatch)