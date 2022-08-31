Venezuelan Deputy Minister for the Promotion of Culture Raúl Cazal, who is also the president of the National Book Center (CENAL), provided information about the 2022 edition of the International Book Fair of Venezuela (FILVEN 2022), to be held during November 10–20 in the historic center of Caracas. The fair will be hosted in the Federal Legislative Palace (headquarter of the National Assembly of Venezuela) and in the boulevard between Padre Sierra and Gradillas.

Cazal said in an interview with Venezuelan Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas, on the latter’s show Aquí con Ernesto Villegas, that registration for exhibitors and publishers will open this week.

RELATED CONTENT: Studying the Venezuelan Approach to Learning

“There is no prejudice here, everyone is invited to this great party to exhibit and sell their books,” Cazal said. “There is a narrative that the fair is tinted with a certain political hue; but the truth is, we don’t decide what publishers will do. This is so that publishers can be at this big party and they can engage with their readers, connect with their audience.”

The deputy minister announced that Africa has been named the special guest of the festival, and writers from more than 20 African countries will participate in the event. They will hold various programs with different perspectives. In addition, there will be an international seminar with the Knowledge Center of Africa.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela to Resume Receiving Tourist Cruises from Europe After 15 Years

There will also be seminars on crime literature or neo-police literature, and a meeting between writers and publishers from various countries to make contracts and negotiations.

Cazal highlighted the importance of book promotion, which has made the people aware of their history, sovereignty and dignity. “That is a fundamental factor that also brings together the other arts, because FILVEN is not only about books. It is also the expression of Venezuelan culture, and not just tha; it will be the expression of African culture as well.”

(Alba Ciudad) by Luigino Bracci Roa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.