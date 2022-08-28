Venezuelan Minister for Tourism Ali Padrón announced on Thursday, August 25, that starting from January 3, 2023, Venezuela will resume receiving tourist cruises from Europe at the port of El Guamache in Margarita island.

The minister made this announcement during a working meeting on the Community and Youth Vacation Plan 2022 held in Falcón state. He highlighted that after a gap of 15 years, the country will once again receive cruise ships from Europe arriving at Margarita island in the state of Nueva Esparta. Padrón added that the first such cruise will be a German ship that will depart from Spain.

“The first cruise ship from Europe will come after 15 years… the siege created by the unilateral coercive measures that prevented the arrival of cruise ships from Europe for many years is broken,” Padrón declared. “This cruise is German but it leaves from Spain and will arrive at El Guamache Port in Margarita.”

Tourism projects

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that the government is finalizing plans to build an airport in Adícora, Falcón state, and highlighted his approval for the development of tourism in the area. He added that Venezuela’s doors are open to the world.

He further reported that on October 1 a direct commercial flight Moscow–Margarita will be inaugurated, to facilitate tourism from Russia. He also announced that this year’s International Tourism Fair will be held in Puerto La Cruz during the month of November.

“In addition, very soon we will have the Falcón Expo-Tourism 2022, with a business conference, investment in tourist centers, boulevards. Falcón will be a great tourist spot!” declared the president.

