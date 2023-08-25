August 25, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 23, 2023. Photo: Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 23, 2023. Photo: Xinhua.