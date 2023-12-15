Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, said on Tuesday that with joint efforts, China-Vietnam ties will enter a new stage of greater political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, stronger popular support, closer multilateral coordination and better handling of differences.

During his meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, Xi also said that the cause of socialist construction in China and Vietnam will advance steadily and make new contributions to the stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

Xi said China always sees ties with Vietnam from a strategic and long-term perspective and regards its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

Xi said he is ready to announce with Trong the new positioning of relations between the two parties and two countries to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two sides.

During the talks, the Chinese leader also said China firmly supports Vietnam’s cause of socialist construction.

(CGTN)

