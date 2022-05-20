2.5 Million Russian Flu Vaccines Arrive in Venezuela

The flu doses are part of the agreement between the Russian company Mechnikov and the Venezuelan company Espromed Bio.

On Wednesday, 2.5 million Russian flu vaccines arrived in Venezuela, according to the Russian ambassador in Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.

“Today he bequeathed to Venezuela a conclusive batch of 2.5 million doses of the Russian flu vaccine from the Mechnikov Center as a humanitarian part of our cooperation in health matters, between Russia and Venezuela,” said the Russian ambassador.

💉✈️ #Hoy llegó a Venezuela un lote conclusivo de 2,5 000 000 de dosis de la vacuna antigripal rusa del centro #Mechnicov como parte humanitaria de nuestra cooperación en materia de salud entre Rusia y Venezuela. 🇷🇺🤝🇻🇪 Cuidando la salud #juntos pic.twitter.com/PCQuKAKLxc — EMB₽V_Sergio (@EmbSergio) May 18, 2022

The ambassador explained that with this new batch of Russian flu vaccines, the five million doses provided for in the health agreement between Russia and Venezuela have been completed.

He said that the Russian flu doses are part of the agreement between the Russian company Mechnikov, the Venezuelan company Espromed Bio and the Venezuelan ministry for health.

He also reiterated that health cooperation will continue to advance between the two countries. “We have several areas where we cooperate: anti-Covid vaccines, insulin, flu vaccines, and we are going to develop more and more cooperation on this matter,” he said.

For his part, the general manager of the Latin American Institute of Mechnikov Biotechnology, Stanislav Uiba, highlighted the benefit of Russian anti-influenza doses.

“It will contribute to the well-being and health of the population, even in the the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, because vaccination against influenza helps a lot with this fight,” he said.

He added that he will hold meetings with the Venezuelan health authorities to deepen cooperation in this area.

Featured image: Russian flu vaccines being unloaded from a cargo plane at the Simón Bolívar International Airport serving Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Twitter/@EmbSergio.

