Colombia’s Avianca Airline Requests Authorization to Resume Bogotá-Caracas Flights

The Colombian airline Avianca requested authorization from Aeronautica Civil (Colombia’s aeronautic authority) to resume operations with Venezuela, taking Bogotá-Caracas as the first route.

The request was made this Monday, May 17, and it is expected that on May 26 there will be a response from the Colombian agency.

As part of the package requested by Avianca, the airline plans to cover the Bogotá-Caracas route, round trip, with a frequency requirement of seven weekly flights.

#Atención Avianca presentó solicitud formal a la Aerocivil para la adición de la ruta Bogotá – Caracas, ida y regreso, con siete frecuencias semanales. La decisión se tomará en audiencia el próximo 26 de mayo. #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/XeiexOAjyP — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) May 19, 2022

According to information from La República Colombia, it has been reported that five international companies would seek to resume flights to Venezuela, among which, in addition to Avianca, are: Wingo, Air France, Iberia and Aerolineas Argentinas.

The news comes amid the announcement by the United States that it will authorize North American and European oil companies to reactivate operations in Venezuela; information which was confirmed by the Venezuelan government early this week.

Featured image: Avianca airplane at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, serving Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Emilio Enrique.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

