Only one out of every 10 Peruvians approve of de-facto President Dina Boluarte. Meanwhile, 85% disapprove of her rule, according to a new survey by a private polling company.

The Datum survey indicates that Boluarte maintains the approval levels of previous months and notes that the survey was carried out before Prime Minister Alberto Otárola was replaced with conservative jurist Gustavo Adrianzén. Thus, it does not reflect the perception that she failed to meet the general demand for more ministerial changes.

The results also show that just as there is a rejection of Boluarte, there is also a rejection of the president of Congress, Alejandro Soto. He does not have citizens’ support either, with only 11% approving of him, while 70% disapprove. The Peruvian Congress colluded with Boluarte in December 2022 to oust the democratically elected President Pedro Castillo.

Similarly, Lima’s Mayor Rafael López Aliaga, also from the extreme right, has 20% approval and 70% disapproval.

Datum’s monthly survey also focused on public insecurity, considered Peru’s most important issue. Its persistence has created demands for the retirement of the recently appointed Minister of the Interior Víctor Torres.

According to the survey results, 84% of the inhabitants of Peruvian cities feel unsafe when going out. This figure has risen to 92% in Lima, where a third of the national population resides.

Former Vice Minister of the Interior Ricardo Valdés commented that “what makes a person feel very insecure in their city has to do with how they perceive the role of their authorities.” He added that “the management that the [de-facto] president has been carrying out is very negative.”

Boluarte, like most de-facto rulers, initially announced early elections for 2024. However, since June 2023, she maintains that the issue is “closed,” stating that she has decided to finish Pedro Castillo’s term and that her presidency lasts until 2026. Meanwhile, President Pedro Castillo remains in illegal detention under controversial rebellion charges.

(RedRadioVE) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

