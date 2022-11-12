On Friday, November 11, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) evaluated the economic complementarity projects to strengthen the cooperation mechanisms of the regional organization.

The review was carried out as part of the 6th Conference on International Cooperation of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), held in Havana, Cuba.

Nos recibe #Cuba en la VI Conferencia Internacional de Cooperación de la Asociación de Estados del Caribe (AEC). El @ALBATCP presente para compartir perspectivas de integración y cooperación. pic.twitter.com/X08T6Znch6 — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 10, 2022

The executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, wrote on Twitter that he held a meeting with the minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, and the president of the ALBA Bank, Raúl LiCausi.

Revisamos los proyectos sobre complementariedad económica con el Ministro del Comercio Exterior y la Inversión Extranjera de la República de Cuba, @R_Malmierca, y el Presidente del @BancodelALBA_, @rlicausi, en la Conferencia Internacional de Cooperación de la @ACS_AEC. pic.twitter.com/8Su5pSTTC2 — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 10, 2022

“We reviewed projects on economic complementarity with the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the Republic of Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, and the President of the ALBA Bank, Raúl LiCausi, at the International Cooperation Conference of the ACS-AE,” Llorenti posted on Twitter.

Exchange of perspectives

Llorenti held talks with authorities from different countries to share perspectives on integration and cooperation.

The ALBA-TCP executive secretary met with the minister of Foreign Affairs of Grenada, Joseph Andall, with whom he agreed on the mutual commitment to strengthen relations among the peoples of the region.

Conversamos con el Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Grenada, Joseph Andall. Ambos coincidimos en el compromiso mutuo de fortalecer las relaciones y esquemas de cooperación entre nuestros pueblos.#AlianzaParaLaVida pic.twitter.com/UcHCeiK70b — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 10, 2022

“We spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Grenada, Joseph Andall. We both agreed on the mutual commitment to strengthen relations and cooperation schemes between our peoples,” Llorenti wrote in a Twitter post.

Likewise, Llorenti spoke with the foreign affairs minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Keisal Peters, with whom he talked about building bridges of brotherhood.

Estuvimos con la Ministra de Relaciones Exteriores de San Vicente y las Granadinas @KeisalPeters presente en la VI Conferencia Internacional de Cooperación de la @ACS_AEC. El @ALBATCP construyendo puentes de hermandad e integración. pic.twitter.com/dc8GHkXvB4 — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 10, 2022

“We were with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Keisal Peters, present at the 6th International Cooperation Conference of the ACS. The ALBA-TCP is building bridges of brotherhood and integration,” he said.

Strengthening ALBA-TCP

Llorenti also spoke with the finance minister of Saint Lucia, Wayne Girard, with whom he discussed the importance of strengthening ALBA-TCP, with emphasis on the supply of medicines and food.

Coincidimos con el Hon. Wayne Girard, Ministro de Finanzas de Santa Lucía, en la importancia de fortalecer el @ALBATCP con énfasis en dos temas que afectan directamente a nuestros pueblos: medicinas y alimentos. pic.twitter.com/HWkaZzYYrR — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 11, 2022

He also met with the Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña, and said that “the ALBA-TCP is strengthened in adversities.”

Agradecido por el encuentro realizado en #Cuba con el Viceministro para América Latina y el Caribe de @CancilleriaVe @RanderPena, durante la VI Conferencia Internacional de Cooperación de la @ACS_AEC. El @ALBATCP se fortalece en las adversidades #AlianzaParaLaVida https://t.co/WKL4jSaI0Q pic.twitter.com/TDQ5JjjrQz — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 10, 2022

The 6th ACS Conference ended on Friday after reviewing issues such as regional development and the impact of climate change on the region.

“We are complementing the efforts of countries that, in some way, have issues in common such as natural disaster mitigation, sustainable tourism, facing the serious climate crisis, which the world is suffering in general,” said Llorenti.

