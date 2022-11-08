At the event, participants signed the Buenos Aires Declaration on the current situation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This weekend, under the slogan of a plurinational, anti-imperialist, and anti-capitalist America, trade unions, peasant organizations, and social movements participated in the Plurinational Constitutive Assembly of RUNASUR, held in Argentina.

The event was attended by delegates from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela, and special guests such as former Bolivian President Evo Morales, a promoter of RUNASUR.

Morales, on his Twitter account, wrote: “from the awareness and experience, from the depths of South America, RUNASUR is born as a new political movement to strengthen the integration of our peoples based on a plurinationality that builds unity with diversity to face adversity.”

Desde la conciencia y vivencia de la Sudamérica profunda, nace #RUNASUR como nuevo movimiento político para fortalecer la integración de nuestros pueblos con base en la plurinacionalidad que construye unidad con diversidad para enfrentar la adversidad. #DignidadIdentidadYLibertad pic.twitter.com/rNgNFuar2H — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 6, 2022

The former Bolivian president explained to journalists that the name RUNASUR, adopted in April 2021, arises from the conjunction of the Quechua word “runa” (person or people) and UNASUR (Union of South American Nations), with the aim of specifying a UNASUR of the peoples.

In another tweet, the former head of state of Bolivia (2006-2019) pointed out that RUNASUR promotes “an anti-capitalist, anti-patriarchal, anti-neoliberal, and anti-imperialist ideological position.”

“Our great wish is that we have a plurinational America of the peoples, for the peoples, with tolerance, solidarity and universal citizenship,” Morales stated.

The assembly, which began on Saturday at the headquarters of the Banco Nación Club located on the northern outskirts of the Argentine capital, concluded this Sunday with the signing of the Buenos Aires Declaration on the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.