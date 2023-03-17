The Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Foundation launched its web portal on Wednesday, March 15, in an event held at the Historic Military Museum of Caracas (Cuartel de la Montaña 4F), in the 23 de Enero parish, Caracas.

During the unveiling of the portal www.hugochavez.ve, the vice president of the Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Foundation, Ana Sofía Cabezas, explained that its purpose is to share his legacy through testimonies, research, and documents that provide an account of the life and work of the revolutionary leader.

She explained that the web portal is intended to become a window to the world, exhibiting Chávez’s legacy.

“This portal is a window for the Venezuelan people so that the whole world may know how we love Commander Chávez and how his legacy remains in force, how the beautiful relationship of Chávez with the people remains intact, which is what motivates us to continue working day by day building the dream of Bolívar and Chávez,” Cabezas said.

She invited everyone to visit the Foundation’s web portal, which showcases the chronological history of Commander Chávez, as well as photographs, publications, and the digitized version of the Cadet’s Diary.

“Reading the Cadet’s Diary, we will get much closer to Chávez,” she added.

Chávez’s biography on web portal

Historian Alejandro López explained that the mission of the Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Foundation is to work on the biography of the Bolivarian leader, his reflections, experiences, and his career as military official and politician.

“We have adopted as a frame of reference the time beginning from 1954, when he was born, until 1998, his first electoral victory,” he said. “We have been able to date various testimonies and interviews during that timeline. Cuentos del Arañero [compilation of stories told by Chávez] is also there.

“More documents and testimonies about Commander Hugo Chávez are emerging all the time,” he added.

The webpage

Rosanna Flores, a member of the foundation’s board of directors, stated that the website has a space where people may submit their personal anecdotes about Chávez.

“It has a section dedicated to the foundation; there is a section of documents; another of events, and a section called Tell Me About Chávez, where there will be many testimonies,” she said.

She added that the webpage is simple and can be navigated easily through a menu.

“We intend to strengthen the memory of the Commander and keep it alive,” she emphasized.

10 years following Chávez’s passing

The launch of the web portal of the Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Foundation is part of the activities that are being carried out in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the passing of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Last Wednesday was the tenth anniversary of the transfer of the mortal remains of Commander Chávez to the Cuartel de la Montaña 4F.

“On a day like this, we took our Commander Chávez to the Mountain Barracks,” President Maduro wrote on Twitter on the 10th anniversary of that day, “since then it belongs to the people who made it a sacred place to honor the memory of Chávez and to strengthen our commitment to his immortal legacy.”

