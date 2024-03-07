(OrinocoTribune.com)—The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) expressed its deep concern about the serious and prolonged crisis affecting the Haitian people after decades of de facto control by the United States and its partners.

“The recent acts of violence deepen the crisis and make a solution led by Haiti that encompasses a broad dialogue between civil society and political actors more urgent,” read a statement released by ALBA-TCP via social media platforms this Wednesday, March 6.

During the recent Community of Latin American and Caribbean States’ (CELAC) Summit in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was emphatic in insisting that new plan for a covert US occupation of Haiti will not change the situation. Haiti was a key supporter in the independence war of Venezuela and other Latin American countries during the 19th century.

At the summit, the Haiti issue was brought up by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who hoped to garner regional support for the UN Security Council’s authorization of the deployment of a multinational in Haiti. Only the Kenyan government has committed itself to this disguised invasion. This initiative is seen by many analysts as a covert attempt by the United States, Canada, and France to maintain their de facto occupation of the Caribbean island.

“We do not agree with a disguised invasion of any sort,” noted President Maduro on Friday, March 1, during the summit. “The solution is not another invasion … The solution is for Latin America and the Caribbean to go and embrace [Haiti], accompany it, truly help it so that Haiti can take its own path and implement its own model.”

Despite President Maduro’s protest, CELAC’s 100-point Declaration of Kingstown included text that called for the “prompt and effective implementation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2699. The text of the declaration nonetheless also urged a “Haitian-led solution” to the ongoing security crisis that has seen a breakdown in the rule of law throughout the country following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, reported Venezuelanalysis.

An unofficial translation of ALBA-TCP’s statement can be read below. It expresses the Venezuelan approach towards a more comprehensive solution to the crisis affecting the government of Haiti for several decades, particularly after the ousting of President Jean Bertrand Aristide in 2004, which recent secret US cables have shown was organized by the CIA:

The member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) express their concern about the serious and prolonged situation in the Republic of Haiti.

The recent acts of violence deepen the crisis and make a Haiti-led solution that encompasses a broad dialogue between civil society and political actors more urgent. It is imperative that peace, democracy, and the necessary security conditions be restored in the country.

The Bolivarian Alliance reiterates the need to coordinate efforts so that, through effective cooperation mechanisms, without interference, sister Haiti can achieve the definitive path toward peace and resolve the humanitarian needs suffered by its people.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

