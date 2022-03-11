Venezuela Ready to Increase Oil Production to 2 Million Barrels per Day

The Venezuelan oil industry is prepared to increase its production and raise it to two million barrels per day, despite the coercive and unilateral measures illegally imposed by the United States.

This was reported this Wednesday, March 9, by Minister for Energy and Petroleum Tareck El Aissami, who pointed out that the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) relied on the wisdom of its workers and on domestic scientific knowledge to innovate valves and other parts that the company could not buy on the international market because of the blockade imposed by Washington against the whole country.

RELATED CONTENT: Antony Blinken Reveals US Interests in Venezuela

“We are ready to broaden the horizon of the oil industry, we have the goal for this year of PDVSA producing two million barrels per day, we have the plan, we have the approved resources, we have the experience and we have the technology, which is also sovereign,” declared the minister.

“We have built valves that were previously imported, their purchases were blocked in order to destroy the oil industry and subject the people to the destruction of the country’s productive capacity,” he added.

RELATED CONTENT: Canada & El Salvador Upset About Possible Energy Deal Between Venezuela & US

Likewise, he indicated that currently all the valves in the industry have been attended to and continue to function, which he described as “key pieces, transversal to the entire industry, in the areas of exploration, production, refining, gas, industrial services, they are transversal tools.”

These comments respond to the instructions given by President Nicolás Maduro, who asserted that this 2022, the goal for the economy is to increase the production of oil, oil derivatives, petrochemicals and gas.

“This year we are going to two million barrels per day rain or shine. This past year we recovered oil production, hand in hand with the patriotic, revolutionary, Bolivarian, and Chavista, working class,” stressed the Venezuelan head of state this Wednesday.

Featured image: Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro greets oil workers during a visit to a facility to the oil rich Orinoco belt in the state of Monagas. Photo: REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.