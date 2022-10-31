October 31, 2022
Poster in a street of Caracas with the face of Alex Saab and the following text: “FreeAlexSaab, you have not been able to bend him. Alex Saab was kidnapped by the empire,Venceremos!” Photo: William Camacaro.

