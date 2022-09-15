Disclosure comes in filing made by DoJ in Miami court.
By William Camacaro – Sep 15, 2022
After more than two years questioning Venezuelan Alex Saab’s diplomatic status, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has now conceded that he is a Special Envoy. The dramatic U-turn was made in a filing in front of Justice Scola on Tuesday, September 13, in a hearing that was held to hear Saab’s motion to compel the DoJ to hand over certain documents which his defense believes would be beneficial to his claim of entitlement to diplomatic immunity.
Alex Saab’s defense has been pushing the DoJ for some months now to make what are called “Brady disclosures.” These require that information and evidence that is material to the guilt or innocence of a defendant must be disclosed by the prosecutor to the defense team. The term comes from the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case (Brady v. Maryland), in which the Supreme Court ruled that suppression by the prosecution of evidence favorable to a defendant who has requested it violates due process. The Department of Justice has steadfastly dragged its heels in coming up with the requested documents, leaving Saab’s defense no choice but to file a motion to compel the production of the material which it seeks.
Saab’s defense team is adamant that, given the importance of the case, other branches of the US government, such as a the Department of State, DoJ’s Office of International Affairs, Department of Defense and the Washington Interpol liaison office all hold information that supports the notion that Alex Saab is a Venezuelan Special Envoy entitled to diplomatic immunity and inviolability.
Alex Saab was detained on 12 June 2020 on the Cape Verdean Island of Sal on instructions from the United States to the tiny West African archipelago. At the time, which coincided with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alex Saab was undertaking a humanitarian special mission to Iran to procure medicines, medical equipment and equipment for the oil sector in Venezuela. His detention was twice declared illegal by Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States, in March and June of 2021, and further supported by rulings from the United Nations Human Rights Commission, Geneva, as well as being condemned by several other UN bodies. Cape Verde bowed to political pressure from the United States agreed to extradite Alex Saab. Even though the domestic judicial process was not completed, Alex Saab was forcibly removed to Miami on October 16, 2021.
While US Leaders Moralize About Alleged Human Rights Abuses in Russia and China To Justify Proxy Wars, Prisoners in the US Routinely Suffer From Inhumane Treatment (Alex Saab Prison)
Throughout Tuesday’s hearing the DoJ was on the backfoot and Justice Scola’s views of the performance were on several occasions bathed in scorn, if not outright sarcasm. Central to the discussion was whether or not the DoJ intended to use any classified materials to support its position. After some prevarication, it admitted that it was still “reviewing the matter” and that ‘technology issues” were making the review more difficult than usual. Justice Scola asked Alex Saab’s defense team if they objected to granting the DoJ more time to which they agreed.
The date for the hearing on Alex Saab’s status as a diplomat and one entitled to immunity has now been pushed back to 12 December. Following the DoJ’s acceptance of the fact that Alex Saab is a Special Envoy, the court will effectively be left with only the issue of Saab’s entitlement to immunity to be address.
Orinoco Tribune special by William Camacaro
WC/OT/
William Camacaro
William Camacaro is a Venezuelan-American National Co-Coordinator in the Alliance for Global Justice. He was a co-founder of the Bolivarian Circle of New York “Alberto Lovera” and Senior Analyst for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA). He holds a Master’s Degree of Fine Arts and a Master’s Degree in Latin American Literature from City University of New York. William has published in the Monthly Review, Counterpunch, COHA, the Afro-America Magazine, Ecology, Orinoco Tribune and other venues. He has organized delegations to Ecuador, Bolivia and Venezuela. He has been a long-time activist for social justice in the United States, such as organizing protests against police brutality in NYC, for the independence of Puerto Rico, and for the freedom of political prisoners. William has also been a leader in defense of progressive governments and social movements in Latin America.
