This Monday, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello announced the decision to appoint Giuseppe Alessandrello as the new representative of the party on the Venezuelan island state of Nueva Esparta.

“We have made some decisions within the organization and within the party,” Cabello said. “Comrade Giuseppe Alessandrello will assume the [position of] territorial representative in the state of Nueva Esparta.”

Alessandrello will replace Hugbel Roa in the position.

"Giuseppe Alessandrello asume como nuevo enlace del PSUV para el estado Nueva Esparta", Diosdado Cabello.@dcabellor #NiCorrupciónNiGuarimbas pic.twitter.com/BYUqCnGaJA — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) March 27, 2023

PSUV witnesses the civility of the elections in Cuba

Cabello also extended his congratulations to the Cuban people after the elections to renew Parliament. He highlighted the great participation of Cubans in these elections in which the organization and pacifism of the people prevailed.

“We would like to congratulate Cuba and recognize the civility that was seen in their elections,” said Cabello.

According to the figures issued by the National Electoral Council of Cuba, a total of 6,164,876 Cubans exercised their right to vote, which represents 75.92% of elegible voters.

Alina Balseiro presidenta del #CENCuba, informa a la prensa los resultados preliminares del proceso de #EleccionesNacionales2023La jornada inició con un parte básico de 8 120 072, ejercieron su derecho al voto 6 164 876 cubanos, lo que representa el 75.92% del padrón electoral pic.twitter.com/hS7iUL6neI — Elecciones en Cuba (@Elecciones_Cuba) March 27, 2023

Finally, Cabello said that last Saturday, the Venezuelan people took to the streets of Caracas to reaffirm their support for the actions undertaken by the national government against corruption in the country.

Cabello reported that as part of PSUV’s commitment to fight against corruption, vice, bureaucracy, and negligence, the party will promote a set of actions in the coming days. Specifically, the national leader pointed out that the party will go to the streets to listen to the people.

Cabello then declared that “President Nicolás Maduro has been a consistent fighter against corruption. Our people demand it, that this battle be waged. The corrupt, wherever you are, we are coming for you.”

(RedRadioVE) by Yucsealis Rincón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

