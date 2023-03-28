March 28, 2023
A British soldier patrols the Rumaila oil field in southern Iraq, 1 February 2005. BP was awarded the contract to be lead operator of the field four years later. Photo: Andrew Parsons/AFP via Getty.

A British soldier patrols the Rumaila oil field in southern Iraq, 1 February 2005. BP was awarded the contract to be lead operator of the field four years later. Photo: Andrew Parsons/AFP via Getty.