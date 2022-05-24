The US war on China and Russia reaches a fever pitch as the United States seeks to extend the total war to Beijing, according to an American political analyst and writer.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the United States and its Western allies must take a wary and united approach to checking China and its business practices.

“We have a common interest in incentivizing China to refrain from economic practices that have disadvantaged all of us,” Yellen said in a speech to the Brussels Economic Forum, in Brussels, The Associated Press reported.

A meeting of finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies is going to be held in Bonn, Germany, this week.

Yellen held a meeting on Tuesday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where she said they discussed “critical issues related to energy security, Ukraine’s economic needs, and continued coordination to impose sanctions on Russia.”

Daniel Patrick Welch said he felt overwhelmed by the flood of similar news items. “Wow. It’s really hard to keep ahead of the news cycle: every time I turn around I’m confronted with a news item about the US war on everybody and everything. Now they trot out Yellen instead of Blinken, though both are doing the same basic dirty work,” he said.

“It’s a creative one-two punch, but the script is getting old,” Welch continued. “The narrative they are floating is that Russia is a big bad military menace, so that’s [US Sec’y of State Antony] Blinken or [US War Sec’y Lloyd] Austin’s bailiwick. China is the big bad economic menace, so it’s [Treasur Sec’y Janet] Yellen’s turn.

But the US analyst asserted that it’s all one big shell game. “They’re trying to hide, or at least make light of the fact, that they are in a death struggle, an all-out, hybrid war against Russia and China, what they represent in combination, and anyone who allies with them in any way,” he elaborated.

“The great irony is that Yellen goes to Poland and goes on and on about we’re all in the same boat against ‘China’s tricks,’ whatever that means. But the US, by forcing the Ukraine crisis, is precisely the one who put the Europeans in this boat. All signs pointed (and still point, by the way) toward unstoppable Eurasian integration.”

Welch continued: “US imperial interests have been desperate to derail the increasing tendency of Europe, particularly Germany, to align more independently with Russia and, by extension, China. Russia is maligned as reckless and gangsterish in its response to the US occupation of Ukrainian society. The truth is that it is somewhat of a Hail Mary pass, a last-ditch effort to forestall—or at least interrupt—the slide to its own demise.”

And the desperate move worked in one sense, said Welch. “There was no other way they were going to stop NordStream 2, and that pipeline would have (and will) start to change everything. Having effectively isolated Europe in a transparent move to make it more reliant on the US, these same officials now waste no time in pretending to plot with their fellow ‘victims’ how to unite against China, just as they have against Russia.”

“The cynicism has basically no bounds, contends Welch: “There is nothing they won’t do, from threatening the Solomon Islands over the security arrangement with China; interfering in Pakistan against Imran Khan, inciting Taiwan to buy more ‘effective’ weapons; sending yet more troops to Somalia… All this against the drumbeat of the death and carnage they have rained on the world for decades. And all this is topped off by training and letting use of actual Nazis to act as their proxies in Ukraine, basically recreating the SS. They are the absolute last people who should dare speak about morals or tell other countries how to act. Shame on them,” he concluded.

Featured image: Russian President Vladimir Putin right) and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Reuters photo.

(PressTV)

