While the US government insists on hosting the Summit of the Americas and excluding nations from the continents of the Americas, it has just announced that Spain will be invited, a clear provocation towards progressive governments whose people have the right to represented at the international forum.

In this regard, the Spanish news agency EFE has reported that the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, invited Spanish authorities to the event through the nation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares.

Despite the White House’s recent signs of rapprochement regarding Cuba and Venezuela, with the elimination of some economic sanctions, the spokespeople of the US continue to smear these countries as supposed dictatorships, and are determined not to invite them to the summit.

The event is scheduled to take place from June 6-10 in Los Angeles, California. One of the subjects the US plans to address at the summit is that of migration.

Voices of protest

In response to the exclusion of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua from the summit, the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has publicly denounced these political and diplomatic games.

Similarly, 15 other countries in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) voiced they disappointment with these developments and decided, collectively, not to attend the event if Washington persists in excluding nations which should have official representation at the forum.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Bolivian President Luis Arce have also announced that they will not be present if the Biden administration excludes their sister countries.

Government officials from Honduras, Chile, and Argentina have not openly stated their refusal to attend the event, but have been adamant in their defense of the right of participation for all nations of the Americas.

Featured image: US President Joe Biden with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Photo: RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) By José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

