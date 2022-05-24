The CBP report states that in April 2022 alone there were 234,000 illegal border crossings into the US, five percent of which were attempted by migrants coming from Colombia.

The Semana article noted how Mexico and Cuba headed the list of countries accounting for the most irregular migration into the US, with 81,784 and 34,821 migrants, respectively.

The third place belongs to the 20,118 Ukrainian migrants who, after the beginning of the conflict in their country, have entered the US as refugees.

The next countries on the list are Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador, where migrants, due to their location in Central America, have easier access to the US border.

Venezuela

The report doesn’t mention Venezuela among the countries providing the most irregular migrants to the US, which contradicts the narrative of the corporate media.

This Friday, the @TelemundoNews Twitter account shared a video from the US-Mexico border, and claimed that many of the migrants there were Venezuelans, but none of the individuals in the segment were Venezuelans.

In the video, the journalist interviewed a woman from Colombia who said that she decided to leave her country due to the armed conflict.

Cientos de migrantes están confiados de poder entrar a Estados Unidos y no ser expulsados por el Título 42. Desde Eagle Pass, #Texas, @EdgarMunozS reporta cómo se vive la espera de la audiencia clave que decidirá el futuro de esta política migratoria. pic.twitter.com/APkEki2saS — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) May 20, 2022

The Semana report also stated that in May, the numbers of migrants making the journey to the US will be similar to previous months. According to the official statistics, some 7,400 undocumented migrants depart each day, which amounts to about 230,000 crossings a month.

Title 42 set to remain in place

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on April 1 that Title 42 would end on May 23, but this Friday the Louisiana judge Robert Summerhays annulled the lifting of the regulation.

Any attempt by President Biden to put an end to the controversial measure known as Title 42, which uses sanitary reasons linked to the pandemic to justify the immediate return of undocumented migrants at the US-Mexico border, and denies them the right to request asylum, were thereby thwarted again.

Judge Summerhays, a Trump nominee, suspended the end of Title 42 in response to the demands of Republican leaders from Arizona, Louisiana, and Missouri, which were later joined by 18 other states, mostly Republican-held.

According to Spain’s EFE news agency, Summerhays effectively agreed with the aforementioned states that lifting Title 42 would create a spike in immigration, with potentially negative effects on the healthcare system.

EFE also reported that Families Belong Together, an organization which defends migrants, condemned the judicial decision this Friday, as it “will cause irreparable damage,” and has called for “a just asylum system.”