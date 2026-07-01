The Nevado Mission of Venezuela and several other animal protection organizations are conducting a comprehensive care operation for pets and wildlife impacted by the double earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 that struck Venezuela on June 24.

The multidisciplinary teams are providing free veterinary medical assistance, shelter, and food at the animal care centers in Nuevo Circo and San Bernardino sectors of Caracas, as well as on the ground, in areas where buildings collapsed.

Groups working in the municipality of Chacao rescued five pets, while the animal welfare brigades operating on the central coast of La Guaira transferred 15 cats rescued in Los Corales to the Nuevo Circo facility, which also received a group of dogs.

At the Nuevo Circo veterinary facility, the medical staff, coordinated by specialists such as the veterinarian Génesis Barrera, attends to animals suffering from injuries caused by fallen debris, infections, and severe cases of stress and behavioral disorientation from earthquakes.

“We have also been receiving animals rescued from La Guaira,” Barrera said. “We are also serving as a shelter. Thanks to the donations from citizens, Nevado Mission has been able to extend its support to individual protectors and rescuers. We have tried to lighten the load by bringing in donations of canned food, cooked food, and well, we are here to help.”

Moreover, the comprehensive veterinary centers in San Bernardino and Nuevo Circo continue to offer free services such as ultrasound, X-rays, general consultations, deworming, and vaccinations. Their work includes the care of wildlife, among them a marmoset and a parrot rescued after the seismic events, and the temporary shelter for animals whose caregivers have died or are missing.

The Nevado Mission is also operating a collection center for families with animals affected by the earthquakes and is distributing food rations in squares and shelters. The priority supplies requested for the continuity of medical treatments in the safe zones include shampoo, veterinary medications, gauze, and dry food.

Similarly, animal protection groups such as Voluntarios por los Animales, La Manada de Bethoven, Patitas a Salvo Venezuela, Protege Colitas, Huellascan, and a specialized animal rescue brigade from Brazil have activated community networks and digital platforms for locating lost animals.

The collaborative toolkit Patas a Casa works as a free portal to register lost pet reports to facilitate the reunion of families and their pets. Venezuelan authorities have urged the people to access the official social media account @MisionNevadoOficial and the contact channels of the regional coordinators in cases of animal disappearances or temporary adoption adoptions.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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