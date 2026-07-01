The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, declared that rescue operations will continue to search for survivors of the earthquakes that shook the country on June 24. She emphasized that efforts will not cease as long as there is a possibility of finding survivors.

During an official tour of La Guaira state, the region impacted most by the earthquakes on Sunday June 28, she stated, “Today we have recovered people found alive, and therefore, rescue operations will not be suspended.”

She also reported that medical and supply centers remain fully operational to provide comprehensive support to the rescued people and their families.

The two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 that occurred on June 24, the strongest seismic events in recent history of the country, have resulted in 1,943 deaths, 10,571 injured people, and 12,721 families affected, according to the latest official report.

Acting president visits base of operations of international rescue teams in La Guaira

On Sunday night, the acting president visited the Jorge Luis García Carneiro Stadium in La Guaira state, which is functioning as an operations base for international rescue teams that arrived in the country to provide their assistance.

In a statement, the Presidential Press office noted that during the visit, Rodríguez spoke with Gianluca Rampolla, the United Nations resident coordinator in Venezuela, and discussed the work of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) at this time of emergency.

In this facility, 27 international teams for search, rescue, and medical assistance have set up bases. More than a thousand specialists from France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina and other countries are working from this stadium.

The acting president also met the canine brigade, made up of 164 rescue dogs that have come from various parts of the world, that have become a symbol of hope after successfully locating multiple survivors among the rubble.

Rodríguez also held a meeting with the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, who reaffirmed the absolute commitment of his government and his people to solidarity and assistance to Venezuela amid the emergency.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH