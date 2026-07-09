Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, expressed his concern about the new visa restrictions imposed by the United States, which negatively impact the economic and social citizens lives.

According to Browne, visitor visas for citizens of Antigua and Barbuda are now limited to a single entry and have a maximum validity of three months. This provision replaces the previous system, which granted multiple-entry visas valid for 10 years. The Prime Minister emphasized that “we also have people who like to visit their families in the United States, and they are also affected.”

The Caribbean leader stated that his nation had hoped the visa restriction was a temporary measure and would not be extended. Browne noted that I believe it would have expired on July 1st, although he clarified that they had not received formal notification from U.S. authorities. He affirmed hopefully, We continue to hope that, now that July 1st has passed, it will not be reinstated.

Despite the migration tensions, Browne insisted that his country maintains very strong relations with Washington and has been fully cooperative with the United States. The prime minister emphasized that “we consider the United States our most important partner for development,” arguing that 80% of the goods consumed in his country come from the U.S. He also noted that the most important tourism market for Antigua and Barbuda is the United States.

#ANTIGUA: Prime Minister Gaston Browne says the United States’ tightened visa policies are affecting trade, commerce, students and families with ties to the country, as he called for the restrictions to be lifted. pic.twitter.com/HCN1K38aRC — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) July 8, 2026

On the other hand, regarding the United States’ willingness to send undocumented migrants from third countries to Antigua and Barbuda, Browne indicated that his government would participate in the program, but demanded guarantees. “The only thing we seek to do here is protect our country to ensure we don’t attract criminal elements,” he stated.

The president warned about the nation’s geographic and economic limitations: “We have to make sure we don’t have the capacity for so many people, as we are an island with a population of 100,000. Furthermore, we have limited financial capacity.”