The United States has launched a fresh round of unprovoked military assaults against Iran, with attacks reported on the southeastern port city of Chabahar, where electricity infrastructure, port facilities, and a hospital were affected.

The attacks were carried out on Wednesday, disrupting electricity supplies across parts of Chabahar after three power transmission lines were knocked out, while projectile fragments also struck Imam Ali Hospital, Iranian media outlets reported.

Residents of Chabahar and the nearby city of Konarak reported hearing several explosions after strikes carried out by American warplanes.

Tasnim News Agency, citing eyewitness accounts, said around 10 explosions were heard in the two cities. The agency also reported power outages in parts of Chabahar.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the country’s national broadcaster, reported that several projectiles struck Chabahar, causing damage to Shahid Beheshti Port, Kalantari Port, and the city’s Vessel Traffic Control Tower.

The broadcaster also reported that about half of Chabahar lost electricity following the aggression.

The managing director of the Sistan and Baluchestan Province’s Electricity Distribution Company said three power transmission lines in Chabahar County were knocked out.

He, however, said repair teams had already restored two of the damaged lines to service and expected the remaining line to be restored shortly.

‘One person killed in US attacks on Iranshahr’

The governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province’s Iranshahr County reported the martyrdom of one person after enemy projectiles hit the local airport in the county’s capital of the same name.

He named the victim as Khaled Qaderi, the duty officer stationed at the meteorological building at Iranshahr Airport.

The governor added that during the enemy’s attacks on Iranshahr, residents heard four powerful explosions.

According to some unofficial reports cited by Tasnim, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy’s Imam Ali Naval Base in Chabahar was also bombed by US warplanes.

Tasnim later reported, though, that calm had returned to the area and that no further explosions were being heard.

The reported attacks coincided with explosions in several other locations across southern Iran.

Fars News Agency reported that at around 11:15 a.m. (local time), several explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and Sirik in Hormozgan Province, adding that coastal air defense units in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island were engaging hostile targets.

An IRIB correspondent reported three explosions near Tahrouyi Village in Sirik.

Separate reports from IRIB and Fars said explosions were also heard on Abu Musa Island, which also belongs to the province, with residents reporting three blasts.

Fars additionally reported several blasts in the province’s port city of Jask.

In Bushehr Province, residents of the city of Choghadak reported hearing three relatively powerful explosions, although the exact locations of the blasts had not been determined.

‘Bridge targeted in northern province’

Separately, the local division of the IRGC in Golestan reported that American strikes had targeted a bridge in the northern Iranian province.

“In the early hours of this morning, the American enemy targeted areas around the Aq-Tappeh Khan Bridge in Aqqala County with cruise missiles,” it said.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command that oversees the American troops deployed to the West Asia region, announced that, on the orders of President Donald Trump, it had begun military operations against Iran with the self-described aim of reducing the country’s ability to exercise control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Leader’s advisor warns of ‘severe punishment’

Commenting on the latest aggression, Mohsen Rezaei, an advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, sounded a stern warning.

“The enemy and its allies will be severely punished,” he wrote in a post on X.

✍️ Analysis – End of tit-for-tat era: Iran's new Strait of Hormuz doctrine traps US in an unwinnable strategic dilemma By Press TV Strategic Analysis Deskhttps://t.co/HK7BdftdND — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 8, 2026

The latest aggression is, by far, not the first time, when the United States targets the Iranian soil since April 7, when Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire in the latest bout of wholesale and unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Besides violating the ceasefire, the breaches contravene a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides last month, whose first clause clearly necessitates cessation of aggression on all fronts.

Iran’s Armed Forces have responded to each instance of the violations with decisive retaliatory strikes against strategic and sensitive American targets across the region.

Most recently, the IRGC said it had struck 85 US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones in an initial response to the previous round of American aggression against the Iranian territory.

In a statement issued earlier on Wednesday, the Corps said the strikes hit facilities at Port Salman, the US Fifth Fleet’s area in Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. It also announced the downing of an MQ-9 drone, saying the aircraft attempted to interfere with the operation before it was shot down.

(PressTV)