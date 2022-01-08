Argentina Assumes Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC

Argentina has assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for the year 2022, announcing its vision to strengthen the unity of the region and to further advance regional integration.

Argentina will replace Mexico as the president state of CELAC after the latter had been in charge of the organization for more than a year, as meetings and elections had been postponed in the midst of the pandemic.

During the plenary session of the 22nd Summit of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the CELAC, which was held this Friday, January 7, at the San Martín Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, several countries highlighted their sincere recognition of Mexico’s extraordinary work in regional integration as well as its pandemic response in the region, and wished Argentina the best in its new undertaking of the CELAC presidency.

Argentina fue elegida por aclamación para la Presidencia Pro Témpore de la CELAC durante 2022. Este es el ámbito por excelencia de Latinoamérica y el Caribe que promueve el diálogo sin exclusiones. Nos comprometemos a continuar ese camino. #CELACArgentina2022 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/hCcfuFZEC3 — Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) January 7, 2022

Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero stressed that for Argentina, receiving the unanimous support and trust of the CELAC members is a commitment to the task ahead.

“The search for consensus will be our main mandate, and respect for diversity our guiding principle,” declared Cafiero. He also stressed that CELAC is a forum made for the region, it was not born to compete against anyone or anything; “it arose from the very heart of our peoples as a response to our need to unite without exclusions.”

Featured image: Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero (second from left) and his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard (third from left), at the plenary session of the 22nd Summit of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the CELAC, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Twitter/@SantiagoCafiero

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

