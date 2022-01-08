Colombia and Ecuador Join the Lawfare Campaign Against Alex Saab

The Colombian government has made clear its intention to join in the lawfare campaign against Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who has been illegally imprisoned in the United States since October 16, 2021.

Moreover, on January 11 a group of extreme right-wing spokespersons from Ecuador will present to Colombian President Iván Duque a series of documents as supposed evidence of alleged links between Saab and some Colombian companies accused of having committed various felonies. This announcement was made by Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, president of the Supervisory Commission of the National Assembly of Ecuador.

The Supervisory Commission of Ecuador is expected to accuse Saab in regard to an alleged irregular use of the Regional Unitary Payment Compensation System (SUCRE).

Trial without evidence

The Colombian government’s participation in the lawfare campaign against Saab is being considered a new mechanism for fabrication of evidence against Saab, after several legal and political experts and organizations have pointed out that the US administration has no base on which to indict him.

In fact, Saab’s January 7 hearing has been suspended and postponed until February 16. The reason provided for the suspension is the steep rise of COVID-19 cases in the United States; However, it appears that this was done to buy time to fabricate evidence in the absence of any solid proof.

Hence new trickeries are being manufactured by an international right wing trying to prosecute Saab after his illegal and forced detention in Cape Verde last year, while he was on a mission as a Venezuelan special envoy to ensure food and medicine supplies to Venezuela in the midst of the White House imposed blockade.

So far, Alex Saab has maintained his position expressed in a public letter, published after his extraction to the United States. In the letter Saab reiterated his gratitude to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his commitment to the Venezuelan people.

