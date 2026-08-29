At the Federal Meeting of the Center for Studies on the Right to the Future, Buenos Aires province Governor Axel Kicillof openly questioned Argentinian President Javier Milei’s administration.

In his speech, the Peronist politician said the current government should not be doing what it is doing, referring to the policies that subordinate national interests to foreign strategies.

Argentina tiene recursos naturales estratégicos, industria, ciencia, tecnología y capacidades que no podemos entregar al mejor postor ni dejar que se dilapiden. Tenemos que construir una estrategia nacional de desarrollo que ponga todo ese potencial al servicio de nuestros… pic.twitter.com/u02FLPi3Nj — Axel Kicillof (@Kicillofok) August 27, 2026



Kicillof pointed out that the measures adopted by the Argentinian government limit the country’s ability to guarantee essential goods and create a model of autonomous development, as the official agenda is based on “subordinating national interests to the strategies of other countries,” such as the United States and Israel.

Kicillof particularly criticized the extraction of strategic resources such as lithium, copper, and uranium, saying they are handed over “to the highest bidder” without planning or conditions that allow for value addition.

In his speech, the governor presented four lines of action: Sovereign Argentina in the World; Productive Argentina with Quality Jobs; Fair and Human Argentina; and Democratic and Transparent Argentina. He explained that these lines aim to strengthen the national industry, the scientific and technological system, and public education.

The meeting, held at the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires, brought together representatives from universities, research centers, observatories, and specialists from various regions of the country, who debated Argentina’s role on the international stage.

Kicillof also warned about a possible “economic militarism” that, in his view, weakens national sovereignty and restricts Argentina’s ability to take advantage of global opportunities.

The governor emphasized that Argentina has sufficient natural resources, scientific capabilities, universities, and business experience to integrate into the global transformation. Still, he warned that these advantages could be squandered if not handled strategically.

Finally, he urged those present to take advantage of opportunities before they are lost, insisting that the country has the necessary conditions to create and follow an independent and sustainable development model.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF