The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, speaks at the Federal Meeting of the Center for Studies on the Right to the Future, at the University of Buenos Aires. Photo: X/@Kicillofok.

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, speaks at the Federal Meeting of the Center for Studies on the Right to the Future, at the University of Buenos Aires. Photo: X/@Kicillofok.