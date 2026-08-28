The British musician Roger Waters called the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores by the US “piracy and gangsterism.” In an interview granted to RT, the co-founder of Pink Floyd said that all US foreign policy is contrary to international law.

“This is piracy and gangsterism,” Waters said. “And Trump openly acknowledges it because he says: ‘Well, we did it to steal all their oil, obviously. And look, we did it.’ Yesterday or the day before, he was giving speeches: ‘We have stolen a billion barrels of oil. Haven’t we done well?’ No, you haven’t. You are a gangster. And it goes against all international law. And all US foreign policy is completely contrary to international law.”

The musician, composer, and political activist also referred to US involvement in the genocide against the Palestinian people. Waters accused Trump, the Kushner family, and others of trying to “steal everything” and wanting to turn Gaza into a tourist resort, noting that it is an “unimaginably evil” project.

He emphasized that the genocide is being committed “not only in Gaza but all over the occupied territories” and in historical Palestine occupied by the Zionist entity.

(Diario VEA) by Yonaski Moreno

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD