The general secretary of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, stated that the communes “are a reality” of Venezuela and that they work for the well-being of the communities.

On Wednesday, August 26, during the broadcast of the 580th episode of his television program Con el Mazo Dando, he criticized the opposition sectors that have spoken out against the communes and disrespected them.

“The communes and communal councils are a reality in this country. On October 18, there is a national consultation, the eighth national consultation,” Cabello said. The national consultations are aimed at ensuring that the communes can select priority programs for the communities, for which the government will allocate resources.

Those who want to “disregard the communal councils and communes are fools,” Cabello remarked.

“Right now there are elections for commune spokespersons, there will be two weekends when spokespersons will be elected,” he added.

He emphasized that the communes exist on the ground, working in production, debate, discussion, and awareness. The leaders of the communes are the people of the communities, and not outsiders.

On August 18, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the rescheduling of the National Popular Consultation that was planned for July but was suspended after the double earthquake.

On October 18, for the first time, the condominium boards will participate in the consultation. At that time, Rodríguez stated that the world should know that “Venezuela has chosen the path of participatory and protagonist democracy” which is exercised by the organized people.

(Últimas Noticias) by María Eugenia Rodríguez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD