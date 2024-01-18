By Stella Calloni – Jan 14, 2024

Argentina is going through the most serious and tragic period in its history. In the span of a month following the presidential inauguration, the ultra-right and self-styled libertarian Javier Milei applied a shock of such magnitude that he decided to surrender the country, the Homeland, and the State, and sovereignty of the people who are offered freedom not of life, but of death. This state of affairs cannot be tolerated for even one more day.

It is surprising that some political leaders insist that it is necessary to wait. Wait for what?

Regarding the attempt to change the Constitution by means of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), presented by Milei on December 20, 2023, 10 days after taking office: with a single stroke of the pen, it annuls the rights that protect us, destroys everything achieved in these years of “democratic” recovery, and hands over the sovereignty of the country.

Can we expect to lose everything? Evidently, they showed us, with their shock policy, that the implosion of the country was the first step to be taken.

To this is added the bill sent to Congress to repeal 664 articles of constitutional laws, in a plan put together by the large corporations, with the external interference, that is never disguised, of Israel and the United States.

President Milei wants nothing less than the Congress approve the repeal or modification of a number of laws of the Constitution as well as the approval of the DNU that is rejected by different sectors of society. The justice system opened the Judicial Fair to receive the complaints of the unions General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the Central of Argentinian Workers (CTA), both raising the unconstitutionality and the rejection of the deregulations in the labor field.

The governor of the Province of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, was the first to ask the courts to annul the DNU and declare it unconstitutional.

The same has been done by the governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, who also did not accept the Security Protocol which violates all constitutional norms. By January 10, there were already more than 50 complaints before the courts against the DNU, which Milei wants voted in all its terms in order to repeal and modify more than a thousand laws of the Constitution as a whole.

On the other hand, it seems that who won the second round of the presidential elections of November 2023, which were never reviewed, is Israel by the hand of Javier Milei, as happened in Brazil with the arrival of Jair Bolsonaro, another of the disciples of Messianism-Zionism, besides the false Evangelical Churches, who went to be baptized in the Jordan River, in territory occupied by Israel.

There is a basic question, how did Milei get into politics to become a presidential candidate seemingly from nothing? Economist who worked as a comic actor in television programs, very similar to what happened with Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine after the 2014 coup d’état in that country installing the Nazi hordes, faithful to the Hitlerian past.

Since he was young, Milei’s attitudes were considered strange and he was called “the madman” until unexpectedly two years before the presidential elections of October 2023, preceded by the internal elections of August of that year, he appeared on the scene through a campaign where he was seen disheveled, irreverent, like a rock singer, waving a chainsaw to decapitate what he called the “castes” that were the ruling political parties, promising a total “change,” insulting world leaders including the Pope.

He did not come from nowhere, but showed himself in his essence as an emotionally unbalanced person, proposing as a game to do away with the State.

The campaign was unusual in itself, but behind it there was a detailed study, carried out by the foreign foundations and NGOs that have invaded Argentina, and infiltrated the judicial, electoral, media and political structures of the right wing, about the changes in the Argentinian society.

In this case, disinformation was the “task” of the media, and the deconcientizing entertainments, which were never studied, and which are consumed by viewers throughout the country to transform a good part of the population into zombies. None of our warnings were heeded at the time.

Now we are witnessing what Mexican analyst Alfredo Jalife defines as a “common denominator” that unites Volodymyr Zelensky, of a Ukrainian “micro-minority” and his “great Israel,” responding to external interests to enable the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to occupy its border with Russia to prepare an invasion of Russia, which is an obsession of the US empire; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is carrying out a genocide in the 21st century; and “the unbridled Argentinian President Milei: the three zealots of the Khazarian Kabbalistic sect Jabab Lubavitch/Chabad.”

Milei belongs to this sect, the one that has just been the protagonist of a scandal in New York at the headquarters of the Jewish movement Chabad Lubavitch in Brooklyn when the New York police, after complaints from neighbors, broke into the place where they were trying to cement the entrance to a tunnel they were building, unauthorized, which connected with a nearby building, as reported by The Times of Israel and the Argentinian independent media outlet Data Urgente.

Torah students clashed with the police, some barricaded themselves in the tunnel, and were removed and detained by the police as they had been reported by neighbors of that location for strange noises in 2023.

Chabad Lubavitch is a Jewish organization “that values material issues as a basis for reaching spirituality, always in a balanced way. The leader of this movement, the Lubavitch Rebbe used to hand out one dollar bills to the thousands of people who came to visit him. Those dollars are priceless and are considered to bring good luck to their bearers,” reported Times of Israel. According to agency, President Milei has two one-dollar bills each that were given to him by Argentinian businessmen, who are behind the current government.

Milei at the tomb of the Lubavitch Rebbe

On November 27 last year, on his first trip abroad, the president-elect began the agenda of his short trip to the United States by visiting the tomb of the Lubavitch Rebbe, in a cemetery located in the borough of Queens, New York, to thank the deceased religious leader for his victory in the ballot. Milei went to visit the graves of the Ukrainian-born Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (the Rebbe) and his father-in-law and predecessor Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson.

Milei traveled in a private plane, accompanied by his sister and some of those who would be appointed to positions in his government at the end of this tour. Accompanying Milei was Jewish millionaire businessman Gerardo Werthein, who reportedly paid for the private jet in which they traveled.

At the end of the tour, Milei announced that Luis Caputo would be his Minister of Economy. It was precisely the same Caputo who as economy minister of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) contracted the unpayable debt of $54 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), not authorized by Congress, violating the Argentinian Constitution and the rules of the IMF itself.

The IMF wanted to “help” Macri to win the 2019 elections, and they advanced him the sum of $45 billion, which quickly disappeared in an impressive capital flight.

Milei also announced that Gerardo Werthein would be the Argentinian ambassador to the United States, which was very well received by the US ambassador in Buenos Aires, Marc Stanley, who recalled that they had once worked together. “I think it’s a good choice,” Stanley said, according to a report by the Argentinian newspaper Página12 on November 30, 2023.

Who is Gerardo Werthein?

But who is Werthein? He is a businessman and sports leader “with businesses in the media, agriculture, energy, real estate, telecommunications, food industry, and health. His ancestors were Jewish immigrants who would form one of the most important holdings of the country and owners of numerous companies, both in Argentina, as well as in the United Kingdom and the United States,” according to Página12.

The Wertheins and especially Gerardo have been and are owners of media outlets with shares in newspapers such as El Cronista and the Uruguayan El Observador. The Uruguayan multimedia outlet has a radio station in Argentina, directed by Luis Majul, with the participation of Viviana Canosa, Esteban Trebucq, and Yanina Latorre.

Its activity in tele-communications is important. In 2021 the Werthein family business bought Vrio Corp, which owns the telecommunications company DirecTV Argentina, which in turn owns the company Torneos, which manages the sports TV channel TyC Sports. With DirecTV, the family has been preparing since the beginning of this year a project to provide satellite internet in Latin America.

The Página12 article adds that it remains to be seen “how this initiative will converge with the intention of the government to promote Elon Musk in Argentina, who has already communicated with Milei from the beginning.”

“Since 2003, the family has ventured into the telecommunications market, owning Telecom, no less. Gerardo held the position of vice-president, until they sold it to Grupo Clarín in 2017,” reported Página12. The family also owns strategic companies, ranging from oil and gas to advanced new technologies. Not only are they billionaires, but they also have the ability to control everything including sports, information, and media.

Milei, as president, proposes to privatize all state enterprises, and to foreignize the land, handing over control of immense resources, reserves, and the seas, rivers and water.

Among Milei’s great protectors is Eduardo Elsztain, a very powerful businessman and international figure of Israeli Zionism, who controls almost the same number of companies in the country as Werthein, including hotels, such as the luxurious Libertador, where the current president stayed from the end of the electoral campaign until the first days of January, where he met with whomever he wanted and played his power games.

Would Milei be Milei without all this foreign power behind him, and the majority control of the press, which armed him and made him famous, and which, as we know, transforms disinformation and lies into a weapon of war?

So much media and judicial terror as it happens in Argentina, can continue to silence us in such a way that except for some analysts and researchers who warn about the obvious Israeli interference in Milei’s private life and close circle, nobody talks about it. It is a complicit silence, which could have serious consequences for this country, while the foreign policy also violates the Constitution and abandons the necessary neutrality, especially in our region.

The country is complicit in everything that is happening, such as colonial wars and the millions of deaths caused by them in the world. Argentina is complicit with the NATO, for example, which already has its military base in the Malvinas archipelago, in the form of a strategic British military base, which controls the highly disputed waters of the South Atlantic. Since a week ago, the government has asked the US war fleet to control fishing in the South Atlantic. Those who investigate and disseminate the documented impact of these interferences in our region are accused of being conspiracy theorists, despite the fact that what is happening is more than evident.

Between the DNU and the package of constitutional laws that Milei wants to repeal by means of decrees, in order to hand over the homeland to foreign interests, an authentic popular protest arose in Argentina on December 20, 2023, in the spontaneous neighborhood cacerolazos whose slogan, which sums it all up, has sounded against the silencing: “the homeland is not for sale.”

In fact, as it can be concluded from a reading of the contents of both the DNU and the so-called “Omnibus Law” sent to Congress for its approval or rejection, they are, as the doctor, analyst and Peronist leader Jorge Rachid says, “actual statutes of colonialism.”

The situation of illegality has reached such a point that the president himself is threatening and extorting parliamentarians, and is ignoring all legality in the functioning of the Congress.

Similarly, the illegal and unconstitutional Security Protocol announced by Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich indicates the hand of the Israeli and US fundamentalists who surround President Milei as well as that of what we call “the eternal empire in shadows,” that is, Great Britain.

We can see these traces especially in the Patagonia whose millions of hectares are occupied by foreigners who want to turn into 21st century colonies our Argentina and Latin America, rich in natural resources, in reserves and in human resources, the latter threatened as never before by those who try to exterminate us to clean the territorial “space.”

For that reason Bullrich has been calling “terrorists” the Mapuche poeple of Patagonia, who are the real owners of those territories, since she was Macri’s minister of Security. The indigenous peoples were and are a natural wall throughout the Argentinian northwest and the coast, resisting the mining companies that want to turn our paradises into deserts. For this reason, ethnic extermination operations have been launched here and in the south of Chile.

Eternally accompanied by rabbis and powerful businesspeople of Zionism, Milei complies to the letter with all the demands of Israel and Washington that have long had their eyes on Argentina.

On January 7, amid a strong crisis, President Milei and his inseparable sister unexpectedly traveled to Antarctica with other companions. Did anyone ask why this “need and urgency” to travel in these critical moments, to our Antarctica, supposedly to install an environmental protection project?

During his presidential campaign, Milei claimed that the environment issue was a creation of communism. In reality the trip was about the beginning of the agreement for the first scientific expedition of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a step that was rushed to give it a governmental legitimacy.

There was also talk of the need for scientific studies on the remains of plastics in the Antarctic area. Since the times of the government of former President Macri, the then Minister of Defense Oscar Aguad commented that the imperial powers could make “scientific” expeditions to Antarctica and assured them that Argentina could install a military logistics base in Tierra del Fuego, to sell everything necessary for the members of these expeditions.

This was for the benefit of foreign powers interested in dominating a large part of Antarctica and its great natural resources such as oil, natural gas, minerals, and others, in addition to the strategic location in the extreme south with access to sea and air routes connecting the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans. This would mean the control of our Antarctica by foreign powers.

Argentina is a key country for the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean. All that is in grave danger, if we are stripped of our sovereignty. Does anyone wonder why Milei wants foreign forces to be authorized to enter?

We cannot forget that this government, together with what was the right-wing coalition of Cambiemos, has more power than any of the democratic governments over the last 40 years. It was very difficult for the left to govern without economic, military and political power, the latter facing the opposing coalitions of this century, that were under the protection of the US empire, created, advised and paid for by the empire.

The dependence of our countries was also a key factor. Giving time to these attempts to deliver the country, with our hands and feet tied, will only serve to consolidate the empire’s plan. It has enough money to bend wills.

(Resumen Latinoamericano – English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.