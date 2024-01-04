The government of Venezuela categorically condemned the decision of an Argentinian judge in the case of the Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo jet belonging to the Venezuelan state company EMTRASUR, and called it a “theft.”

Through a statement, the Venezuelan authorities denounced the illegal action by which the Argentinian State “submits to the powers of US imperialism and flagrantly violates the Convention on International Civil Aviation, the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the United Nations Charter, the Bilateral Agreement between the Republic of Argentina and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and other agreements related to International Air Navigation.”

The statement explained that Venezuela has demonstrated before international judicial and political bodies Venezuela’s “legal and legitimate possession of the aforementioned aircraft, dedicated to the transportation service of essential supplies in our region.”

#Comunicado La República Bolivariana de Venezuela rechaza y condena de manera categórica la decisión, a todas luces, servil a intereses imperiales, tomada por el juez federal argentino Federico Villena, que intenta consumar el robo de la aeronave venezolana perteneciente a la… pic.twitter.com/EDwpaYeXqB — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) January 3, 2024

The Argentinian judiciary ordered the grounding the Venezuelan Boeing 747-300 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the aircraft was being used to bring medicines and medical equipment to Venezuela subjected to harsh US and European illegal sanctions.

The Venezuelan statement also denounced “the plundering, piracy and vassalage of the Argentinian justice and government,” which “is transgressing its own legislation and is turning the nation into a serious offender of international legality in commercial and aeronautical matters.”

The statement ends by asserting that Venezuela will adopt all legal and diplomatic measures to safeguard its rights. The Venezuelan government also alerted the international community, especially Latin American countries, “that any illegal measure that would allow overflight and support to carry out this theft, will be duly interpreted as a hostile act, supporting piracy against a sovereign country.”

Argentinian press reported that the maneuver to pirate the Venezuelan plane was orchestrated by US and Israel intelligence apparatus and their local assets, claiming that the jet was part of a “dark Venezuelan-Iranian operation,” which even the Argentinian judiciary, heavily penetrated by US and Israeli operators, could not prove, leading to the eventual dropping of charges against the crew.

On December 30, 2023, an Argentinian judge of a Buenos Aires court announced the decision that the fate of the plane, hijacked by the Argentinian judiciary under US orders, will be subject to the norms of the Treaty of International Judicial Assistance between Argentina and the United States. Since it is a bilateral treaty, its application against a third country, Venezuela, would be in flagrant breach of international law and the sovereignty of States enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolf Borges, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

