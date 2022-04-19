Argentina to Restore Full Diplomatic Relations with Venezuela

This Monday, Argentinian President Alberto Fernández announced that his country would fully restore diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

During a press conference with his Ecuadorian counterpart Guillermo Lasso, Fernández declared that it is time for diplomacy with Venezuela, and that as a first step in this direction, Argentina wishes to fully re-establish diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Similarly, he called on Latin American countries to reconsider their position on Venezuela, since “it has gone through difficult times and we can’t abandon it.”

Fernández then noted that many of the problems faced by Venezuela have lessened, and that Venezuela has shown progress in the way it carries out elections.

Thus, he expressed his conviction that now is the time to help Venezuela to stabilize itself through dialogue and diplomacy.

He then added that the process of reestablishing ties with Venezuela will be more difficult if other countries choose to isolate the country.

“We aren’t going to be able to do this if we abandon and ignore it [Venezuela],” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian president, when asked for his opinion of reestablishing relations with Venezuela, said that he approved of Fernández’s decision but that they “still weren’t ready to make a decision.”

He stated that “it is an issue that we will analyze and consider. We aren’t ready to make decisions, but we approve of President Fernández’s decision.”

