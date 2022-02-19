Argentina’s Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Send Message to President Maduro (+Statement)

The Argentine human rights movement Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo issued a statement addressed to the people of Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, Friday 18. The Mothers sent their message after learning about Operation Puma, former Argentine President Macri’s plan to invade Venezuela.

The current head of the emblematic human rights organization, Hebe de Bonafini, on behalf of her organization, expressed solidarity towards Venezuela. She apologized for former President Mauricio Macri’s undertaking of Operation Puma to militarily invade Venezuela.

This message comes after Argentine Defense Minister Jorge Taiana made public documents about the planned military operation from the Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Argentina. Vladimir Padrino López, defense minister of Venezuela, condemned the plan and the Macri administration at a press conference earlier this week.

RELATED CONTENT: Argentina Investigates 2019 ‘Puma’ Military Drill Against Venezuela

Both Argentina and Venezuela have agreed to undertake a thorough investigation. Major General Padrino López held a telephone call with his Argentine counterpart Jorge Taiana in which they discussed the progress of the investigation.

✍️ Al Señor Presidente Nicolás Maduro y a todo el pueblo venezolano. https://t.co/4wGVaD6Igo#MadresDePlazaDeMayo pic.twitter.com/eBJ0OO4Ggk — Prensa Madres (@PrensaMadres) February 18, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Argentina’s Army Prepared for an Invasion of Venezuela in 2019

A translation of the full statement of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo is presented here:

To President Mr. Nicolás Maduro and the people of Venezuela:

We want to ask your forgiveness, for not having found out, at the time, of the intentions of the Nazi Mauricio Macri, who is capable of anything and who is a henchman of the Yankees and a servant of the United States.

We, from our beloved homeland, assure you that we are going to continue our struggle so that our president recognizes the legitimacy of your government and opens an embassy as is mandated by our Constitution.

An embrace to the beloved people of Venezuela,

Hebe de Bonafini.

Featured image: The Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo issue their statement in support of Venezuela and President Maduro. Photo: Prensa Madres

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.