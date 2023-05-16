Frente de Todos emerged victorious in Salta, La Pampa, Tierra del Fuego, and San Juan. A large voter turnout was reported.

Argentina’s news outlets have reported that the elections held this Sunday in the provinces of Salta, La Pampa, Tierra del Fuego, and San Juan resulted in a clear victory for the Peronista party Frente de Todos [“everyone’s front”, FdT], with broad citizen participation.

In Salta, in the north, Gustavo Sáez won by a wide margin, with almost 47.5% of the votes. He was followed by Miguel Nani, from Together for Change (JxC), with 17.3%.

In La Pampa, in the center of Argentina, a strong trend towards the re-election of the Peronist Sergio Raúl Zilioto was reported. Zilioto had obtained more than 47% of the vote, followed by Martin Berhongaray (JxC) with just over 40%. Berhongaray has already recognized Zilioto’s victory, according to local media.

In the southern Tierra del Fuego province, Gustavo Adrián Melella was re-elected with 54% of the vote. He was followed by Héctor Stefani from the Republican Proposal (PRO), with only 9%. The JxC candidate, Pablo Daniel Blanco, obtained just over 5% of the vote.

In San Juan, in the northwest of the country, voters went to the polls to elect mayors, provincial deputies, and councilors. The election of the governor would also have been held, but it was suspended due to the interference in the local electoral process of the Supreme Court of Justice, which also caused the suspension of the elections in the province of Tucumán, in the north.

In sum, 70% of the electorate went to the polls, according to the Electoral Tribunal of San Juan. “Our front won in 14 or 15 departments and we placed some 23 or 24 provincial deputies in the Legislature,” said Sergio Uñac, from the Frente de Todos. “Technically, we have succeeded in 75% of the provinces.”

In the provincial capital, also called San Juan, Susana Laciar, from the opposition Cambia San Juan party (“change San Juan”), prevailed.

