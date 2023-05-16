May 15, 2023
Poster with the portraits of dozens of "disappeared" victims of Colombian paramilitary gangs, with a heading that reads: "We are the sun that is reborn. Truth, reparation, justice." Photo: Europa Press/File photo.

Poster with the portraits of dozens of "disappeared" victims of Colombian paramilitary gangs, with a heading that reads: "We are the sun that is reborn. Truth, reparation, justice." Photo: Europa Press/File photo.