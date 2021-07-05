Arnold August Virtually at the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World

Caracas, July 5, 2021 (special for OrinocoTribune.com)—From June 21 to 23, Caracas was the global headquarters for 300 activists and intellectuals from the left, who arrived from five continents to celebrate the bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo, when Simón Bolívar sealed Venezuela’s independence and expelled Spanish troops from Venezuelan soil.

Venezuela hosted the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World to bring attention to the battle that the Venezuelan people are currently waging against the imperialist aggression of the United States, Europe and Canada. In addition to the 300 intellectuals physically present at the Congress, several dozen more participated virtually at various points during the program, including Arnold August.

August is a Canadian journalist and lecturer, and the author of Democracy in Cuba and the 1997–98 Elections, Cuba and Its Neighbors: Democracy in Motion, and Cuba–US Relations: Obama and Beyond. As a journalist his work appears with many outlets across Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. He is also member of the executive secretariat of the Network in Defense of Humanity (REDH), and head of its Québec chapter.

August led the presentation “Supreme Commander Hugo Chávez: ‘Venezuela is the World Epicenter for the Revolutionary and Socialist Struggle.” In this talk he highlighted the leadership of President Chávez and Maduro in the world struggle for socialism. August’s presentation and the exchange with President Maduro can be viewed below with English subtitles.

Also within the framework of the Congress, August had a virtual exchange with President Nicolás Maduro, in which he highlighted the relevance of the Battle of Carabobo today.

The Congress presented an opportunity for many socialist-minded people from all over the world to network and exchange ideas and strategies in the global fight against capitalism and imperialism, and to overcome liberal opportunist preconceptions that very often distract from the emancipatory movement’s primary goals.

Featured image: Canadian journalist Arnold August during his online exchange with President Maduro. Photo courtesy of @CBPMundo.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza

