Arreaza: UNHCR Using Athlete Eldric Sella Against Venezuela

The diplomat made reference to an UNHCR publication that claims that the “UNHCR is looking for a country that could receive Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella.” According to the statement of the UN agency, “Venezuelan Olympic boxer Eldric Sella, who is part of the Olympic Refugee Team (EOR) in Tokyo 2020, will not be able to return to Trinidad and Tobago. The immigration authorities of that Caribbean island nation have prevented his return because he does not hold a valid passport on which the entrance visa could be stamped.”

Arreaza rejected this as fake news coming from the UN body, which claimed that Sella was in “search of a country that could receive the boxer,” after the athlete had lost his debut fight in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Incidentally, his entry to Trinidad and Tobago entry has also been revoked recently.

Arreaza rejected this information coming from the UN refugee organization as false, and asserted that “this happens when #UNHCR acts out of political interests, without rigor. Eldric Sella is not a refugee, no one is after him. He can come home whenever he wants. He migrated to Trinidad and could not be granted a status for which he is not eligibe. UNHCR is using him ideologically against Venezuela.”